Mohammad Shahzad returns to Afghanistan’s T20I squad for two-match series against Bangladesh

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, July 2 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad is back in Afghanistan’s T20I squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh, set to take place on July 14 and 16 in Sylhet.

Shahzad, who has played 70 T20I for Afghanistan and made 2015 runs, including a century and 12 fifties, made his last appearance in the format against New Zealand in the Super 12 match of the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup at Abu Dhabi.

Left-handed opening batter Hazratullah Zazai is also back in the T20I scheme of things for Afghanistan, after his last appearance in the format against the UAE at Abu Dhabi in February this year.

Other regular players like Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Noor Ahmad are also included in the squad for the series against Bangladesh.

The T20I series will be preceded by a three-game ODI series, which will take place from July 5-11 in Chattogram. Rashid will also feature in the ODI series against Bangladesh, after not featuring in the one-off Test between the two teams to prioritise his long-term health.

Afghanistan, ranked tenth in men’s T20I rankings, last toured ninth-placed Bangladesh in 2022 when they lost the ODI series 2-1, but drew the series in the shortest format at 1-1.

Afghanistan Squad for T20Is: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Sediq Atal, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Wafadar Momand, Farid Ahmad Malik, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

–IANS

nr/bsk

