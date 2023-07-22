Monaco Diamond League: India's Praveen Chithravel finishes sixth in triple jump

Monaco, July 22 (IANS) India’s Praveen Chithravel finished sixth in the men’s triple jump event at the Monaco Diamond League 2023 athletics event in the French principality, here.

On his Diamond League debut, the 22-year-old registered his best jump of 16.59m on his fifth and final effort. His other jumps on late Saturday night were 15.69m, 16.44m, 16.54m and 16.32m.

It was the first time in four outdoor meets this year that Praveen failed to cross the 17m mark. He was returning to the action after an injury that had sidelined him for nearly a month.

Praveen holds the triple jump national record at 17.37m attained in Cuba in May which met the qualifying standard for the World Athletics Championships to be held in August in Budapest, Hungary.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and two-time world championships medal winner Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso won the triple jump event with an effort of 17.70m.

The result in Monaco also earned Praveen Chithravel three qualification ranking points for the Diamond League Final 2023. He is now 12th in the standings, ahead of compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker, who competed at the Florence Diamond League.

The competition in Monaco was the ninth leg of the Diamond League 2023 season. The series will end with the two-day final in Eugene, the USA on September 16 and 17.

Earlier, Praveen was slated to compete at the Florence Diamond League but had to pull out due to injury. Now, only the Shenzhen Diamond League in September features the men’s triple jump.

