MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL, says Mohammed Kaif

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS)

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders blanked Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets and spoiled the CSK fans’ party in the last home game of the MS Dhoni-led side in the league stages.

The loss also stalled CSK’s playoffs qualification chances as they’ll now have to win their final game against DC to book a berth for the knockout stages.

However, while taking the lap around their Anbuden after their final home game in IPL 2023, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took Dhoni’s autograph on his shirt.

It was a moment to behold for all cricket fans and it even triggered the debate if MSD has hinted about his IPL future.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif believes the four-time IPL winning captain Dhoni has given enough hints that it will be his last season as a player.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Kaif said, “I think MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL. He’s keeping the world guessing and that’s been his nature. But I have this intuition that Dhoni will not be playing the IPL next year.”

Speaking about the surreal moment of MSD signing an autograph on Gavaskar’s shirt, Kaif said, “We have never seen Sunny sir taking an autograph of any other cricketer. A great like Sunil Gavaskar taking the autograph on his shirt from Dhoni just tells the greatness of MS Dhoni.”

