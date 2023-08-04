scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mumbai City announce squad for Durand Cup 2023

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) With the 2023-24 Indian football season kicking off this week, Mumbai City FC on Friday named a 29-member squad for the 2023 Durand Cup.

After narrowly missing out on the ultimate prize last season, Des Buckingham’s side come into the 132nd edition of Asia’s oldest football tournament with sights set on going a step further.

Greg Stewart and Lallianzuala Chhangte, who were crowned as winners of the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot respectively in the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup, will feature in the Islanders’ squad alongside the likes of Rahul Bheke, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Bipin Singh, Apuia, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Phurba Lachenpa and others.

New signings Akash Mishra, Yoëll van Nieff, Tiri and Jayesh Rane will feature in their maiden challenge with the Islanders.

Pranjal Bhumij and Valpuia, who returned from a highly successful title-winning loan spell with Punjab FC in the I-League, will also travel to Kolkata for the Durand Cup.

With an average age of just 22.8 among the domestic talent and an average of 24.9 across the squad, Des Buckingham will lead an Islanders’ unit with a significantly young core with a fine balance of experience.

Budding talents like Vikram Partap Singh (21), Ayush Chhikara (21), Gurkirat Singh (20), Halen Nongtdu (19) and Gyamar Nikum (18) will cherish a chance to gain valuable experience against the best in India.

Mumbai City FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Ahan Prakash

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Valpuia, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Nathan Rodrigues, Akash Mishra, Halen Nongtdu

Midfielders: Yoëll van Nieff, Alberto Noguera, Vinit Rai, Jayesh Rane, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Franklin Nazareth

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Greg Stewart, Ayush Chhikara, Jorge Pereryra Díaz, Gyamar Nikum

–IANS

ak/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' teaser: Bigger scam, edgier dialogues
This May Also Interest You
News

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' teaser: Bigger scam, edgier dialogues

Health & Lifestyle

Biocon Biologics announces key leadership appointments, Rhonda Duffy to be COO

Sports

World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks national record to clinch bronze medal

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Parthib hattrick leads NorthEast United to 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong

Technology

Anant Maheshwari returns to Honeywell as High Growth Region President, CEO

News

Elvish Yadav wins the 'Systum' in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' with full public mandate

Sports

Pep Guardiola confirms Gvardiol having medical test at Man City

News

Celine Dion is hopeful of winning the battle of her health

Technology

'There will be transition period': Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on laptop, PC import restrictions

News

Big B's wardrobe for 'KBC 15' is all about 'fresh, new, and colour play'

Technology

Redmi 12 Series sales surpass 3,00,000 units as 5G era begins in India

Sports

Former Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla retires from international cricket

News

Cardi B cleared of battery charges over mic hurling

News

Stephen Sanchez harnesses old school energy in new single 'Be More'

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to romance Pratik Sehajpal in Naagin 7?

Sports

Ireland announce squad for T20Is against India; bring in Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany

News

Ekta Kapoor says she doesn’t like to stick to genres in films

News

Sweet victory turns to a bitter loss on 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US