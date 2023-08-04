Mumbai City announce squad for Durand Cup 2023

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) With the 2023-24 Indian football season kicking off this week, Mumbai City FC on Friday named a 29-member squad for the 2023 Durand Cup.

After narrowly missing out on the ultimate prize last season, Des Buckingham’s side come into the 132nd edition of Asia’s oldest football tournament with sights set on going a step further.

Greg Stewart and Lallianzuala Chhangte, who were crowned as winners of the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot respectively in the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup, will feature in the Islanders’ squad alongside the likes of Rahul Bheke, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Bipin Singh, Apuia, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Phurba Lachenpa and others.

New signings Akash Mishra, Yoëll van Nieff, Tiri and Jayesh Rane will feature in their maiden challenge with the Islanders.

Pranjal Bhumij and Valpuia, who returned from a highly successful title-winning loan spell with Punjab FC in the I-League, will also travel to Kolkata for the Durand Cup.

With an average age of just 22.8 among the domestic talent and an average of 24.9 across the squad, Des Buckingham will lead an Islanders’ unit with a significantly young core with a fine balance of experience.

Budding talents like Vikram Partap Singh (21), Ayush Chhikara (21), Gurkirat Singh (20), Halen Nongtdu (19) and Gyamar Nikum (18) will cherish a chance to gain valuable experience against the best in India.

Mumbai City FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Ahan Prakash

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Valpuia, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Nathan Rodrigues, Akash Mishra, Halen Nongtdu

Midfielders: Yoëll van Nieff, Alberto Noguera, Vinit Rai, Jayesh Rane, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Franklin Nazareth

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Greg Stewart, Ayush Chhikara, Jorge Pereryra Díaz, Gyamar Nikum

–IANS

ak/