Mumbai City signs Petr Kratky as Head Coach

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Mumbai City on Saturday announced Petr Kratky as the Club’s new Head Coach. Kratky, who arrives from sister club Melbourne City will join Mumbai City in his new role until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Born in the Czech Republic, Kratky enjoyed a 15-year playing career as a right back and represented some of the biggest Czech clubs including Mlada Boleslav and Slovan Liberec before finishing his career with Heidelberg United in Australia. Kratky then joined A-League side Melbourne City as an Academy Coach, taking charge of the Club’s Developmental Squad in the NPL2, before coaching them in the NPL Seniors.

“I am excited to embark on this new opportunity at Mumbai City FC and to continue working as part of the City Football Group. One thing that I value most within CFG is that we are aligned by the same vision and philosophy which is centred around playing the City Way,” said Petr Kratky.

“Our philosophy has the overarching goal to succeed, and I’m very excited to get started in Mumbai as I know the Club has set strong foundations for long term success. I hope to build on everything Mumbai City has achieved in recent years and to uphold our proud legacy of winning whilst playing attractive football.”

“I would like to thank everyone in the Melbourne City FC family – they will always have a special place in my heart.”

Following Des Buckingham’s move from Melbourne to Mumbai in October 2021, Kratky was promoted to the role of Assistant Coach of Melbourne City’s First Team. As Assistant, the Czech-Australian coach served under Patrick Kisnorbo, Rado Vidosic and most recently, under Aurelio Vidmar.

During his seven-year stint at Melbourne City, Kratky coached and nurtured several young players from his Developmental Squad, creating a pathway for them into senior football. As Assistant Coach, Kratky was instrumental in guiding Melbourne City to consecutive A-League Men’s Premiers titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Petr will arrive in India and join the Islanders’ camp on Saturday and will take charge in his first game for the Islanders against FC Goa in the Indian Super League on December 12.

