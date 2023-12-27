Muzumdar wants India to carry winning momentum from Test wins into white-ball series against Australia

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) India women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar said he wishes for his team to carry the momentum from the back-to-back Test wins into the white-ball games against Australia, which is set to begin from Thursday with the ODI series opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

“To be very honest, we’re looking forward to the ODI series. The two Tests happened back to back in a span of 15 days and we’ll try to take the momentum forward. Everyone is keen and looking forward to the ODI series and then the T20I series. It’s a good start, but we need to carry it forward,” said Muzumdar in the pre-match press conference.

With a short turnaround to play white-ball games against Australia, Muzumdar felt there were no issues in scheduling of the packed home season. “I think the scheduling has been fantastic, with the T20s and Test against England. We did well in red ball cricket and we carried that momentum forward to the Test against Australia. It’s a packed schedule but all the players, if I know them correctly now, are really looking forward for every opportunity they get to be on the ground.”

Muzumdar also heaped praise on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and felt she is the one who’s kept the whole team together. “Fantastic, really fantastic. She is basically the glue of the team and they all rally around her. They look up to her for inspiration and she has been a very inspirational figure in the dressing room for a number of years now and she carries that aura in the dressing room. She shares her experience and knowledge with the youngsters and it’s natural that everyone rallies around her, so it’s been fantastic so far.”

He also thinks being honest in his discussions with Harmanpreet about carrying the team forward have been the catalyst for a good working relationship with the Indian skipper. “Honesty is one thing that I have always stressed on. (We) had honest conversations and that probably must have broken the ice. You need to ask Harman about it.”

“I have been very honest with the cricketing discussions that we have had, the suggestions have been welcomed at the same time. We have had a lot of discussions off the field regarding how we need to get it right on the filed and sometimes the decisions come correct. One-odd decision must have broken the ice between us and the girls. So far, so good and the honest discussions have been the crux of it.”

Speaking of the challenge from Australia, Muzumdar said the Indian team will be focusing more on themselves rather than see the opposition. “They have been a consistent team for a long period of time and that is why they have won so many World Cups, whether it is T20 or ODI. But we need to focus on our strengths and we need to focus inward and think about how we are going to do against one of the best sides in the world.”

It is going to be a crucial two years for India, who have the 2024 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh to prepare for and then play the 2025 ODI World Cup on home soil. Muzumdar admitted that preparation for these two big events is on, but doesn’t want the team to move their sights from present assignment.

“I will now shy away from saying that we have not had a look at the bigger picture. But at the same time, do not lose focus on the current happenings. Yes, they (Australia) are a good team.”

“They have been doing well in the past, but the message is very clear to the team — we would look inwards. We would look to improve on every given opportunity on every single day. If we can do that, I will be happy.”

Building up for these two events has meant that India have provided maiden ODI call-ups to Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque and Titas Sadhu, while retaining the T20I squad which lost 2-1 to England in T20Is earlier this month, signalling that consistency in player selection will be a key factor too.

“Credit also needs to go to the selectors who have picked up the team. We had long, good discussions with the selectors and the BCCI officials that we need to look ahead at the World Cup, and need to build for it. That is why you can see a good blend of experienced players and there are a lot of youngsters coming in the team,” concluded Muzumdar.

