My government will give support to more tournaments like WTT Star Contender, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Mapusa (Goa), Jan 26 (IANS) WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 has been witnessing thrilling performances from top paddlers of the world. Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant visited the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa and said that the “state will support more of such big tournaments in the future.”

“This is the second time that the World Table Tennis Star Contender has been organised in Goa. For the past few years, we have been organising big tournaments such as National Games and World Beach Volleyball (Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour 2023) in our state. Once again I am welcoming and congratulating the organisers for organising this type of tournament in the state of Goa,” commented Pramod Sawant, CM of Goa.

A star-studded line-up with top global players, including World No. 6 Hugo Calderano, last edition’s runner-up Cheng I-Ching (WR 18), and former World No. 1 Dimitrij Ovtcharov (WR 12), among others are competing for glory at the tournament with a $250,000 prize pool.

“Definitely, Goa is always promoting different types of sports. For the National Games, we have created the infrastructure required for such games. Along with the World Table Tennis [Star Contender Goa], we are also promoting other games such as football and volleyball. So we have the infrastructure ready to organise such a type of tournament in the state of Goa, whatever support is required from the government, will definitely be provided,” he added.

The chief minister also lauded the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “The Fit India movement which the Hon’ble Prime Minister has been promoting is a very important step towards improving the fitness level. The sport is always a must for everyone, every youngster should play at least one outdoor sport.”

–IANS

hs/bsk/