Nagesh Trophy: Andhra Pradesh defeat Tamil Nadu by 31 runs; Rajasthan down Himachal by 5 wickets

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh defeated Tamil Nadu by 31 runs while Rajasthan beat Himachal by five wickets in Group A matches on the ongoing of the Kota Leg of the 6th edition of the Nagesh Trophy – Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24 at JK Pavilion Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Kota leg (Group A) is the last leg for the preliminary stage in the ongoing Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24.

In the first match on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh defeated Tamil Nadu by 31 runs. Andhra Pradesh posted 165/9 in the allotted 20 overs and then restricted Tamil Nadu to 134/7. A Ravi (Andhra Pradesh) who slammed 62 runs in 48 balls was named the Player of the Match.

In the second match, hosts Rajasthan defeated Himachal Pradesh by five wickets. Opting to field first, Rajasthan restricted Himachal at 156/8 and chased down the target with nine balls to spare. Ghewar Rebari from Rajasthan who scored 28 runs in 18 balls and picked two wickets, was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Tamil Nadu will meet Haryana while Rajasthan will lock horns with Andhra Pradesh on Day 3 of the Kota leg here at JK Pavilion Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Tripura leg (Group F) ended with hosts Tripura occupying the top spot in the points table following a win against Assam.

The ongoing 6th edition of the Nagesh Trophy began on November 23 with the four teams of Group E battling out at the University of Jammu. The tournament will run till February 02, 2024, and the League stage will be played till December 29, 2023.

The Nagesh Trophy was launched in memory of the Late SP Nagesh, Founder President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Founder Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The launch of the tournament brought together the entire blind cricket community into one huge platform, by creating a milestone in blind cricket history.

