National Capital gears up for Delhi Half Marathon

Registrations for the 18th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) continue in high spirits as the capital gears up for the city’s flagship mass participative event #RangDeDilli. The USD 268,000 prize money World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, will be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 15.

Tens of thousands of amateurs will join World Championships Silver Medalist Daniel Ebenyo & Rio Olympic Gold Medalist Almaz Ayana in a race that has stood as a pinnacle of sporting glory under the watchful eyes of the International Event Ambassador – Two-time Olympic Champion Ashton Eaton.

Making the running movement in Delhi even stronger for consecutive years, Title sponsor Vedanta Limited will continue with the cause of #RunForZeroHunger during the race. For every kilometre run, the Indian conglomerate will provide a nutritious meal to a child through its flagship social impact initiative — the Nand Ghar project.

Commenting on the association, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson – Hindustan Zinc, Non-Executive Director – Vedanta stated, “It gives us immense joy to see the capital geared up for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. VDHM is a testament to the power of communities uniting for a cause, and the enthusiasm of the people only fuels our passion to give back to society. With the help of every participant, we will come one step closer to our dream that no child should go to bed hungry. For every kilometre run we will contribute one meal to a child through our Nandghar initiative and this year our aim is to contribute 2 million meals. I am confident, that not just Delhi, but the entire nation will Run For Zero Hunger.”

Cricketer Harleen Deol, said “Running means everything to me. Our sport is all about running, and the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is a great initiative. This event inspires people. Women have broken barriers through the event and most of the decision makers at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon are women, and that tells you a lot.”

Commenting on the launch of the Race Day Tee, Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing, PUMA India said, “As the sports partner of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, we are extremely excited to support the runners for this iconic road race with the launch of a new PUMA Race Day tee along with PUMA athlete and cricketer Harleen Deol. The tee is made with high-performance fabric to back runners all the way to the finish line”.

The participants of the 10K race can reach the start line at Sansad Marg from Rajiv Chowk or Janpath Metro Station on race day. All participants can purchase tickets through the DMRC Travel App before reaching the station or through their NCMC cards.

Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International, said, “It has been heartening to see the response we have received from the capital city and to see the event back in all its glory. We are very excited to welcome an illustrious elite athlete line-up along with our International Event Ambassador and one of the greatest athletes of all time – Ashton Eaton on race day. Ashton’s presence will certainly motivate the people of Delhi to run for good. The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is the Pride of our Capital and each stakeholder of the event is working tremendously hard to make the event bigger, better and memorable to help the people of Delhi provide a befitting showcase to the world.”