National Motorcycle Racing Championship Round-4 from Sep 29 at Madras International Circuit

History will be scripted in the fourth round of the Indian Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 to be held at the Madras International Circuit on September 29-October 1 with the debut of a battery-powered electric two-wheeler, specifically developed for track racing, and the first of its kind in the country.

The TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric) will be seen in action with eight hand-picked riders astride the 200cc bikes in a separate category called TVS E Invitation Race.

These e-bikes will feature in two practice and qualifying practice sessions of 12 minutes apiece to decide the grid for the four-lap race slated for Sunday.

The weekend programme also features races in the National Championship Pro-Stock Open (301-400cc and 165cc), Novice (Stock 165cc), and Girls (Stock 165cc) classes besides the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship (301-400cc Open and Girls) and Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R).

In all, 18 races are scheduled for the round that has attracted over 150 entries in keeping with the trend this season.

In the National championship stakes, Chennai ace Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1) heads both the premier Pro-Stock classes, the 301-400cc and 165cc following a string of victories – five in a row in the former and one in the latter – ahead of strong rivals from the Petronas TVS Racing and Pacer Yamaha stables.

Hyderabad’s Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club), with five wins, is well-placed in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, while Anne Jennifer (Alpha Racing), a former National champion from Chennai, and Puducherry-based Lani Zena (RACR Castrol Power1) are separated by just three points in the Girls class (Stock 165cc).

The Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R) has some of the most talented young riders. Among the lot, Kavin Quintal, also from Chennai, with three wins from four starts, heads the table and has been improving with each outing.

The Petronas TVS One-Make Championship has another Chennai rider, Alwin Sundar in the Open (301-400cc) and Bengaluru’s Nithila Das in the Girls (RTR 200) leading the points tables in their respective classes.