scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

National Poker Series India's glittering Night of Glory underlines the growth of Poker as a skilled sport

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) After wrapping up an arduous journey at India’s coveted poker series hosted on PokerBaazi – the National Poker Series India (2023) – the winners across 107 tournaments were felicitated by India’s pride and boxing queen MC Mary Kom alongside the CEO of All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) Roland Landers, at the star-studded maiden ‘Night of Glory’, here.

While the top 3 players who battled it out at the national tournament and booked a seat at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas, the players “achieved ultimate glory” as they shared the stage with one of the most awarded athlete in the country.

Quite notably, a lot of the medalists that graced the dais with prominent celebrities included players from regions such as Kolhapur, Nautanwa, Jabalpur, Chattisgarh, Ranchi, Darbhanga, Katihar, and Chamba, among many others, who made their mark on daily tournaments by registering medals to their names.

A testament to the tournament’s growing success and penetration into various new markets was highlighted by a surge of 33 per cent in the number of female players on the roster.

“We have relentlessly strived towards creating a robust poker ecosystem which not only contributes to the growth of players but also helps in creating awareness and recognition of poker as a game of skill. This event sets the tone for the celebration of the hard work and perseverance of poker players across the country and puts poker at par with other sports. We will continue to help players from India showcase their talent through platforms such as National Poker Series and eventually represent India at reputed international tournaments,” said Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO, Baazi Games.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK

Sports

Still got a 'big desire' to play for New Zealand in this year's ODI World Cup in India: Trent Boult

News

Pedro Pascal to wield out 'Weapons', set to star in the film

News

A.R. Rahman shares old video of unimpressed Sting listening to his song, says 'I've been there'

News

Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'

News

Imagine Dragons supports writers' strike by performing outside Netflix HQ

News

Scarlett Johansson was unsure to see Jeremy Renner again after accident

News

Tom Hanks disses Hollywood's 'cry-babies', 'train wrecks' in his book

Sports

Hockey India name 18-member national team for Women's Jr Asia Cup, Preeti to lead

News

'Rista Rista' starring Mohsin Khan, Divya Agarwal is a romantic, peppy track

Sports

IPL 2023: CSK felicitates Elephant caregivers Bomman, Bellie and Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves

Technology

Puresight Systems appoints Pranjit Hazarika as its CEO

Technology

Twitter introduces new features in DMs, will soon launch voice, video chat

Sports

IPL 2023: Competition is very tight; need to keep this momentum rolling, says Jason Behrendorff

News

Mammootty starts shooting for crime drama 'Bazooka'

Health & Lifestyle

Man held for selling fake injections to cancer patients

News

Matthew McConaughey to star in 'The Rivals Of Amziah King'

Sports

Court seeks Delhi Police's status report on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US