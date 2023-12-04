National shooter loses part of left thumb in air pistol accident, hospitalised

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) A national-level shooter and Indian Air Force corporal is being treated at the Indian Army’s R&R hospital here after his pistol exploded during training

The incident occurred at the Karni Singh Range here during a routine training session for the National Championships on Saturday evening.

Pushpender Kumar lost part of his left thumb as the 10m air pistol cylinder he was filling with compressed air exploded.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, Kumar has been actively participating in the National Championships.

Reports indicate that the accident necessitated immediate hospitalisation due to severe damage to his left thumb.

The incident underscores the inherent risks associated with the handling of air pistols and rifles, particularly during the pressurised cylinder filling process. Air pistols and rifles utilise compressed gas cylinders situated below the barrel. Trigger activation releases the compressed gas, propelling the lead pellet.

The routine refilling of the air pistol’s cylinder, achieved through a compressor or portable cylinder, is a standard practice in the sport. Historically, carbon dioxide was the preferred gas for cylinder filling. However, technological advancements have shifted to compressed air cylinders resembling scaled-down LPG cylinders.

