Wednesday, December 6, 2023
HomeWorldSportsNational shooter loses part of left thumb in air pistol accident, hospitalised

National shooter loses part of left thumb in air pistol accident, hospitalised

A national-level shooter and Indian Air Force corporal is being treated at the Indian Army’s R&R hospital here after his pistol exploded during training

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) A national-level shooter and Indian Air Force corporal is being treated at the Indian Army’s R&R hospital here after his pistol exploded during training

The incident occurred at the Karni Singh Range here during a routine training session for the National Championships on Saturday evening.

Pushpender Kumar lost part of his left thumb as the 10m air pistol cylinder he was filling with compressed air exploded.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, Kumar has been actively participating in the National Championships.

Reports indicate that the accident necessitated immediate hospitalisation due to severe damage to his left thumb.

The incident underscores the inherent risks associated with the handling of air pistols and rifles, particularly during the pressurised cylinder filling process. Air pistols and rifles utilise compressed gas cylinders situated below the barrel. Trigger activation releases the compressed gas, propelling the lead pellet.

The routine refilling of the air pistol’s cylinder, achieved through a compressor or portable cylinder, is a standard practice in the sport. Historically, carbon dioxide was the preferred gas for cylinder filling. However, technological advancements have shifted to compressed air cylinders resembling scaled-down LPG cylinders.

–IANS

ssh/vd

Previous article
Legends League Cricket: Manipal Tigers take on Hyderabad in Qualifier 1
Next article
Mark Zuckerberg sells nearly $190 mn in Meta’s shares
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment

Health & Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv