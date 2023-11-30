scorecardresearch
National Shooting C’ship: Ganemat and Angad Vir win skeet mixed team title

Ganemat Sekhon won a second national title in two days, this time in the company of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, as the duo notched up the skeet mixed team crown

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Ganemat Sekhon won a second national title in two days, this time in the company of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, as the duo notched up the skeet mixed team crown in the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for Shotgun events at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, here.

The Punjab pair were in fine form through the day, topping qualifications first with a score of 140.

They then went on to defeat the Rajasthan pairing Darshna Rathore and Anantjeet Singh Naruka 47-41 in the gold medal clash. Darshna and Anantjeet had also finished second to the Punjab pair in qualifications with a score of 138.

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Areeba Khan won bronze for Uttar Pradesh overcoming Sanjana Sood and Ishaan Singh of Haryana 44-38 in the third-place decider.

The Telangana pair of Munek Batulla and Zahra Deesawala won the junior mixed team skeet national title with a 41-38 win over Yashashvi Rathore and Yaduraj Singh, yet another pair from Rajasthan.

