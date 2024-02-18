HomeWorldSports

National snowshoe championship underway in J&K’s Sonamarg

By Agency News Desk

Srinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) National snowshoe championship is currently underway in J&K’s Sonamarg hill station.

Officials said that the championship has attracted snowshoe enthusiasts from all over the country, who are competing in various categories and tests of endurance.

The officials said that the fresh snowfall which has blanketed the region has provided the perfect setting for the championship.

“The competitors are navigating through the snow-covered terrain, using their snowshoes to trek through the challenging course,” the officials said.

They said that the championship has become a popular event in Sonamarg, drawing both participants and spectators to witness the fierce competition and showcase of skill.

“With the stunning snow-covered backdrop and the excitement of the competition, the National Snowshoe Championship in Sonamarg is truly a winter sports enthusiast’s dream come true,” the officials said.

