scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

National Sports Day: Anurag Thakur pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Sports minister Anurag Thakur paid tribute to hockey great Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, here on Tuesday.

The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player.

“Legend. Legacy. Lessons. Paid my tributes to the wizard of Indian Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on #NationalSportsDay at National Stadium, Delhi. On this special occasion, we are launching key initiatives on #IndianSports. Join me today to find out!” Anurag Thakur wrote on social media handle X.

A three-time Olympic gold medal winner, Major Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian hockey team which won gold in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions of the Olympics. In his 185 appearances for the country, he scored 570 goals for India.

–IANS

cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Remco rockets into red in Tour of Spain third stage
Next article
Eminem tells Vivek Ramaswamy to 'stop rapping his songs'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US