scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Need to keep learning what we can do next time, says Jaiswal over missing out on making a century

By Agency News Desk

Port of Spain, July 21 (IANS) Over missing out on a chance to score his second Test century on the trot on Day One of the second Test against West Indies, India’s left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said he would learn from it and try to overcome the disappointment in future.

Put in to bat first by West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma shared a 139-run opening stand, before the former was out for 57 off 74 balls, giving a catch to deep gully after trying to chase a wide delivery off Jason Holder. By the time day’s play ended, India reached 288-4 in 84 overs, with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 87.

“Of course I’m disappointed, but it happens in cricket. I’ve to keep learning and make sure what I can do the next time I come in that situation. It’s okay, it’s cricket. Every time the desire is to ensure how well I can contribute and play well for the team. That’s the thought in every match — to set a good platform for the team.”

“Whenever I bat, I always try to bat for long. There’s of course disappointment when we get out. It’s cricket, we need to keep learning what we can do next time. It’s always a pleasure to play for the country, to enjoy the pressure, to enjoy the situation, enjoy the wicket, the environment,” said Jaiswal in the post-day press conference.

Jaiswal considers himself blessed that he is getting an opportunity to play alongside Kohli at the start of his Test career. Kohli is just 13 runs away from reaching his 29th Test century in his 500th match in international cricket.

“We’ve been batting well. We will think about having a good target. Let’s see what will happen tomorrow (Friday). It’s always great to watch him (Virat Kohli) bat and bat alongside him. He’s a legend and I’m blessed to play with him.”

“It’s wonderful to go out with him and learn from him. There is a lot to learn from him, so keep watching what he does outside the field and on the field. It’s a pleasure to talk to him and learn from him.”

In a dressing room with stalwarts like Kohli, Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, Jaiswal is trying to soak in all the words of wisdom, but he’s also aware of the information which has to be kept in mind for his own progress as a cricketer on the international arena.

“Everyone has their own way of telling things, and everyone has experience. So I’ll listen to everything that’s said and see what suits my game and try doing that. If I’m around people who are experienced, and they are talking, there is some thought behind it.”

“I really like to hear them and try seeing what suits my game and try to develop my game. Getting information, experience and learning from them – small stuff — is incredible,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
YouTube hikes Premium individual plan by $2 for subscribers in US
Next article
WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

Technology

YouTube hikes Premium individual plan by $2 for subscribers in US

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt setting the ramp on fire for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show

Sports

PKL Season 10: PKL has changed the life of kabaddi players, says Manjeet Chillar

News

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala reveals she flipped a coin to decide her career

Technology

Samsung Wallet adds support for student IDs

News

Kim Kardashian goes all out creep mode in new teaser of 'American Horror Story' Season 12

Technology

Acer unveils new gaming laptop with sleek body in India

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ian Healy, Trent Copeland criticise Australia’s tactics on day two’s play

News

Taapsee Pannu unveils her NFT platform, says it’ll separate the faceless trollers from the true fans

News

When Margot Robbie scared her babysitter by faking own death

Technology

Tesla recalls nearly 16K Model S, Model X vehicles over seat belt issue

Sports

UTT Season 4: Holders Chennai Lions face a stern test against Goa Challengers (Preview)

News

Arjun Rampal becomes father for the fourth time, welcomes second baby boy with Gabriella Demetriades

News

Edward Maya: Have given 'Love Stereo Again' a whole new dimension

Technology

Omega-3 fatty acids may boost your lung health: Study

Technology

Motorola razr 40 ultra heats up foldable race with striking features

News

Amitabh Bachchan on ‘Kalki 2989 AD’ at SDCC: Was unaware of how significant this was, my son enlightened me

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US