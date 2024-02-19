New Delhi to host Asian Track Cycling Championship from February 21

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) India will be hosting the prestigious 43rd Asian Track Cycling Championship at the iconic IG Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from February 21 to 26, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) announced on Monday.

The championship will be staged at the state-of-the-art Indoor Cycling Velodrome, a legacy of the Commonwealth Games 2010, symbolising India’s commitment to fostering sporting excellence. With nearly 500 riders from 18 countries competing across various categories, including Men Elite, Women Elite, Men Junior, Women Junior, and Para-cycling events, this championship is set to be Asia’s most significant cycling extravaganza in the Olympic and Paralympic qualifier year.

The championship also holds significance as it serves as the final Track Continental Championship before the Paris Olympics. The points accrued by the riders will play a pivotal role in determining their rankings for the Olympic qualification process, adding an extra layer of intensity to the competition. The event will have a highly competitive field with participants from leading cycling nations such as China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Iran in the fray. Notable riders from China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, including former world champions and Olympic medalists, will vie for top honours, promising thrilling battles on the track.

The total participant countries are Nepal, Kazakhstan, China, Hongkong, Korea, Thailand, Iran, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, UAE, Laos, Saudi Arab, Indonesia, Macau China & the host India.

Indian Contingent

The Indian team, led by the formidable Sprint team comprising former Junior world No.1 Ronaldo Singh, along with David Beckham, Rojit Singh, and Esow Alben, carries high hopes for a podium finish. With talents like Dhandhya J.P, the last Asian Championship’s medalist, in their ranks, India aims for gold in this category. Under the expert guidance of renowned coach Kevin Sireau, a two-time Olympic medallist and six-time World medallist, the Indian contingent of 60 members, including 42 riders, is primed to deliver their best-ever performance on the Asian stage.

In a testament to inclusivity, six countries, including India, will compete in Para-cycling events, showcasing the spirit of determination and resilience that defines the sport.

Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General, CFI said during a press conference in Delhi on Monday, “The 43rd Asian Track Cycling Championships represent a significant milestone for cycling in Asia. We are confident that the event will provide an exciting platform for athletes to compete at the highest level and inspire the next generation of cyclists.”

On the occasion, Onkar Singh, Secretary General, Asian Cycling Confederation said, “The Asian Cycling Confederation is delighted to collaborate with India in hosting the 43rd Asian Track Cycling Championships. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the organizers and look forward to witnessing thrilling competitions that showcase the rich diversity and talent of Asian cycling.”

