New Zealand to play T20I series against UAE in August

By News Bureau

Auckland, March 2 (IANS) New Zealand will play a three-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August 2023, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Thursday.

The three games will be played on August 17, 19 and 20 under lights, as the squad stops over in the UAE on its way to England for limited-overs assignments.

It will be only the second time New Zealand has played the UAE in a full international, following the 1996 World Cup ODI between the two sides at Faisalabad, in Pakistan.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said he was delighted the BlackCaps would be playing the UAE.

“In terms of the global cricket family, it’s important we keep helping each other, and growing the game on an international scale.NZC has a close relationship with the Emirates Cricket Board and our players are very familiar with the environment,” said White in a media release.

“I know the BlackCaps will be looking forward to testing themselves against a competitive UAE team,” he added.

Meanwhile, Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani described New Zealand as one of the world’s top T20 sides and feels that the series will be a massive opportunity for UAE players.

“This series will be a massive opportunity for our players, to not only compete against a top team but to also to learn from some of the best players in the world,” said Usmani.

“We are fully committed to the growth and development of cricket in the UAE and we are thankful to New Zealand Cricket for their support,” he added.

The New Zealand series, for which the venues are yet to be confirmed, will be the second T20I series for UAE against a full member at home this year following last month’s matches against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

–IANS

