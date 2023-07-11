scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Nikhil, Ronit off to flying start in Junior Boys' National Boxing Championships

By Agency News Desk

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), July 10 (IANS) Riding on impressive performances, rising pugilists Nikhil Nandal and Ronit Tokas kicked off their campaign in the 5th Junior Boys’ National Boxing Championships by registering contrasting victories on the opening day here on Monday.

In the 50kg category, Nikhil of Chandigarh ousted Roushan Kumar of Bihar in a hard-fought 4-1 victory. The fiercely-contested bout witnessed a show of immense determination and talent from both pugilists but it was Nikhil’s agility and attacking technique that gave him the edge over his opponent.

Contrary to Nikhil’s result, Ronit (66kg) of Delhi hardly had to break a sweat as he defeated Anantha Krishna of Kerala by the referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict in round 1.

Having got off to a strong start, Ronit continued his momentum and utilised his strength to overpower his opponent to earn a quick victory.

Two pugilists from Haryana, Dhruv (52kg) and Aman Dass Ahlawat (63kg) reigned supreme in their tournament openers. While Dhruv showcased his conviction to get the better of Ravi Gond of Uttar Pradesh in a 4-1 win, Aman made lightwork of Rang I Man Lamin of Meghalaya by RSC verdict in the second round of his bout.

Being at the top of his game, Arman (57kg) of Chandigarh prevailed against Reewash Rai of Sikkim with a comfortable 5:0 win.

Harshjot Singh (75kg) of Punjab put up a display of attacking supremacy as he triumphed over S. Devsaran of Tamil Nadu by RSC verdict in the second round.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wimbledon: Madison Keys halts Mirra Andreeva's dream run to enter quarterfinals
Next article
World Esports C'ships: India’s DOTA 2 squad set to kick off Asian qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wimbledon 2023:Djokovic survives tough moments, finishes off Hurkacz to reach quarters; Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna and his partner reach pre-quarters in men's doubles

Sports

Abhishek, Sabi elected president, secretary of DSJA

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev, Rybakina reach quarterfinals as Lehecka, Haddad Maia retire

Sports

SAFF Championship triumph a demonstration ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,of Indian football's growth in stature, says Dr Shaji Prabhakaran

Sports

Lonato World Cup Shotgun: Ganemat Sekhon begins well in women's skeet championship

Sports

World Esports C'ships: India’s DOTA 2 squad set to kick off Asian qualifiers

Sports

Wimbledon: Madison Keys halts Mirra Andreeva's dream run to enter quarterfinals

Sports

Asian junior badminton c'ships: India lose to Indonesia, end their team event campaign in quarters

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro among retained players for Desert Vipers in ILT20 ahead of season two

Sports

Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer among prominent names for India-West Indies Tests coverage on JioCinema

Sports

Justin Langer in line for Lucknow Super Giants' head coach role: Reports

Sports

Never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career, says Gavaskar on a 1983 WC triumph

Sports

Bajwa, Usmani re-elected as Associate Member representative of ICC Chief Executives' Committee

Sports

MI Emirates retain Pollard, Bravo, Pooran, Boult among 12 players for ILT20 Season 2

Sports

Confidence shown during Qualifiers can be taken into the ODI World Cup, says Chris Silverwood

Sports

Penalty corner conversion is collective hard work of entire team, says Harmanpreet Singh

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes for legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar on his 74th birthday

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US