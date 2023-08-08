‘Not an easy place to tour for reasons like this’, says Ashwin as ground staff fails to draw a 30-yard circle in 3rd T20I

Georgetown (Guyana), Aug 8 (IANS) The start of play in the third T20I between West Indies and India was delayed for a unique reason — something not heard ever in the more than 100 years of history of cricket.

The match was delayed because the ground staff reportedly forgot to draw the 30-yard circle on the ground at the Providence Stadium. It was only noticed after the umpires and players had walked into the ground and had to go back into the pavilion.

The bizarre incident has prompted India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to term the West Indies an easy place to tour “for reasons like this”.

“Unique delay! It’s not an easy place to tour for reasons like this. As a cricketer, one has to be switched on all the time and always expect the unexpected. All the best to @ybj_19 Go well Chinni Paiyaa,” Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut in the third T20I and on Tuesday, Ashwin wished him.

Many fans too reacted very strongly to the bizarre situation as drawing the 30-yard circle is the most basic of works on the cricket field.

