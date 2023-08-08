scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

‘Not an easy place to tour for reasons like this’, says Ashwin as ground staff fails to draw a 30-yard circle in 3rd T20I

By Agency News Desk

Georgetown (Guyana), Aug 8 (IANS) The start of play in the third T20I between West Indies and India was delayed for a unique reason — something not heard ever in the more than 100 years of history of cricket.

The match was delayed because the ground staff reportedly forgot to draw the 30-yard circle on the ground at the Providence Stadium. It was only noticed after the umpires and players had walked into the ground and had to go back into the pavilion.

The bizarre incident has prompted India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to term the West Indies an easy place to tour “for reasons like this”.

“Unique delay! It’s not an easy place to tour for reasons like this. As a cricketer, one has to be switched on all the time and always expect the unexpected. All the best to @ybj_19 Go well Chinni Paiyaa,” Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut in the third T20I and on Tuesday, Ashwin wished him.

Many fans too reacted very strongly to the bizarre situation as drawing the 30-yard circle is the most basic of works on the cricket field.

–IANS

bsk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68
Next article
Women's World Cup: First-half blitz sends France to quarters as they beat Morocco 4-0
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's World Cup: First-half blitz sends France to quarters as they beat Morocco 4-0

News

Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68

Sports

Manoj Tiwary makes a U-turn, comes out of retirement for one more season

News

Asha Bhosle to perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Sept 8

Sports

AIFF President Kalyan Choubey hails India's participation in Merdeka after 22 years

Sports

IND vs WI: Rovman Powell's quickfire unbeaten 40 lifts West Indies to 159/5

News

'Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol' is about love between mother & child

News

Faria Abdullah went 500 feet deep inside real mine to shoot ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ scenes

Sports

With quality players coming, India need to figure out which way they want to go in T20Is: Robin Uthappa

Health & Lifestyle

CEPI partners with Gennova to develop mRNA vax tech against 'Disease X'

Sports

BCCI paid Rs 1,159 cr income tax in 2021-22, 37 pc higher than previous fiscal

News

Sushmita Sen comforted child artiste during shooting for ‘Taali’

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City blank Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for second consecutive win

News

'Hu Ane Tu' trailer brings alive the concept of 'Jugaad'

News

Nickelback cancels Mississippi tour due to Chad Kroeger’s throat problems

Sports

Hope communication is clear with Sanju Samson as there is a lack of clarity, says Robin Uthappa

Technology

Homegrown gaming platform MPL lays off 50% of workforce amid 28% GST regime

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurvedic infertility pills cause lead poisoning in Canadian woman: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US