scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Not happy with the performance of my team: FC Goa head coach Pena

By News Bureau

Guwahati, Jan 16 (IANS) FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena was disappointed to have not been able to come away with three points in a thrilling 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC in the latest fixture of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, here.

The Gaurs opened the scoring in the first half when midfielder Edu Bedia put the ball in the net but the Highlanders came back into the game with a Wilmar Gil penalty before the end of the first half, reports indiansuperleague.com.

The second half witnessed two more penalties as both sides scored one each in the second half. FC Goa reclaimed the lead through Iker Guarroxtena before Wilmar Gil pulled one back for the home side.

The draw meant FC Goa stay in the sixth position with 20 points while NorthEast United FC are at the bottom of the table with four points from 14 games.

FC Goa head coach Pena pointed out the difference at both ends of the pitch and felt that if his team had dominated in attack and defence, then they could have come home with three points.

“It was disappointing because today was a day to get three points, if we had dominated both the boxes then it was a day to get all three points. We created chances and we couldn’t convert, we gave them too many chances to score a goal and I think they (NorthEast United FC) were better in the boxes,” the head coach said in the official post-match press conference.

The Gaurs conceded two penalties which turned out to be the decisive moments of the game helping the home side earn a big point against a strong opposition.

“I am not sure if both are penalties but now is not the time to complain and give excuses. When you score you have to defend with whatever you have, so yes I am upset as we were looking forward to three points tonight,” the Spaniard said.

The Gaurs have dropped points from a winning position for the first time this season and for the Highlanders, it was their first draw of the campaign. Pena did not consider the result as a surprise and felt that NEUFC had improved a lot going into the second half of the season.

“I was not surprised, they changed their way of playing and I have watched their (NorthEast United FC’s) every game and I knew they would improve and put more presence into the boxes. They created more problems for us with two strikers, I am sure that NorthEast United FC will get more points. Apart from that, I am not happy with the performance of my team as I think we need to give more,” the 39-year-old concluded.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, “Tina Datta show me itni involve nahi rehti hai unka Shalin Bhanot ke saath zyada involvement hai”
Next article
We can create something special for the future: NorthEast United FC's Vincenzo Annese
This May Also Interest You
News

'RRR' does a double; 'Everything Everywhere', 'Better Call Saul' register big wins

Sports

We can create something special for the future: NorthEast United FC's Vincenzo Annese

News

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, “Tina Datta show me itni involve nahi rehti hai unka Shalin Bhanot ke saath zyada involvement hai”

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 'droplet' style hinge

Technology

Tweetbot faces outage again

News

Mera Bharat Mahan: S S Rajamouli at 28th Critics’ Choice Awards

News

S S Rajamouli can’t believe it: James Cameron analyses RRR with him

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Best Picture for season’s favourite ‘Everything Everywhere…’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for ‘Tar’

News

S S Rajamouli says ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ on 28th Critics Choice Award stage

News

Critics’ Choice Award: Brendon Fraser named Best Actor for ‘The Whale’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli loses best director award to Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Bob Odenkirk wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics Choice Awards: Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series

News

Critics Choice Awards: Jeremy Allen White bags Best Actor in Comedy Series

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Better Call Saul’ takes home third trophy with Best Drama Series win

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: M M Keeravani says ‘uniqueness, freshness’ of ‘Naatu Naatu’ caught attention

News

Critics Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli poses with award

Fashion & Lifestyle

Critics’ Choice Awards: Actors bring their best in fashion on red carpet

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Giancarlo Esposito wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Better Call Saul’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US