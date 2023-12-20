Obviously, being part of CSK will be an exciting time, says Daryl Mitchell on Rs 14 crore IPL auction deal

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Daryl Mitchell, the seasoned New Zealand all-rounder, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs 14 Cr on Tuesday has revealed that he learned about his million-dollar deal while celebrating his elder daughter Addie’s fifth birthday.

Amidst the wrapping of presents for Addie, Mitchell navigated the unpredictable waves of the auction, unsure of when his moment would materialize. The anticipation reached its zenith when, in a moment suspended in time, the screen proclaimed his destiny—Chennai Super Kings had secured him for a staggering Rs 14 crore.

“Yeah, your heart starts to pump a little bit as you see the paddles going up. And yeah, having been through an auction before and going unsold, it was a special night last night to experience that, and now to obviously be part of the Chennai Super Kings is an exciting time,” Mitchell told reporters back in New Zealand.

The echoes of triumph were drowned by the rapid cadence of his buzzing phone, a symphony orchestrated by the champions of the Indian Premier League. The swift transition from the auction drama to conversations with Chennai Super Kings’ hierarchy, including the esteemed coach Stephen Fleming, left Mitchell grappling with the surreal nature of his million-dollar deal.

“As soon as it’s all done, your phone goes off pretty quickly, and Chennai get in touch with you, speak with the manager and Flem [head coach Stephen Fleming], in contact with them to get a few things sorted and becoming part of the Chennai Super Kings team. It all happens pretty quickly. At the moment, I guess I am still pinching myself [because of] how lucky and grateful I am for this opportunity and looking forward to getting stuck into it in a few months,” he added.

Daryl Mitchell, a seasoned figure in the New Zealand national cricket team across all formats, had been a part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2022. Despite boasting an impressive record with 20 Tests, 39 ODIs, and 56 T20Is, his stint with the Royals had been characterized by limited opportunities, having made just two appearances in the playing XI.

As Mitchell eagerly anticipates donning the yellow jersey of the Chennai Super Kings, his heart beats for the sport and the family that inspires every stride he takes on this remarkable journey.

–IANS/hs/