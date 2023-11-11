ODI Men’s WC: Unbeaten status on the line as Team India host Netherlands in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Team India will be keen to remain unbeaten at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and head into the knockout stage of the tournament full of momentum when they host the Netherlands, here on Sunday.

India have taken all before them so far at the World Cup, having rarely been troubled on their way to eight wins from eight matches, reports ICC.

It looks like a clash between David and Goliath with the Netherlands languishing on the bottom of the standings, but it would be unwise for the tournament hosts to underestimate the Dutch.

The talented Netherlands outfit showed they are up to the class when they upset South Africa earlier in the tournament and their victory over Bangladesh was equally impressive.

They will however need all their star players to be at their best to topple India, with the performances of Bas de Leede, Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek and skipper Scott Edwards to be pivotal to their hopes.

The Netherlands too have their own lure, with a victory likely to move them into the top eight places on the standings and one of the qualification spots for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Noah Croes, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

–IANS

cs/