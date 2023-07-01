scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ODI WC Qualifier: West Indies out of qualification race after embarrassing 7-wicket loss to Scotland

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 1 (IANS) Two-time winners West Indies have been eliminated from the race to qualify for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup after suffering a thumping seven-wicket defeat to Scotland in the Super Six stage of the ongoing qualifiers tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

West Indies were the champions of the first two editions of World Cups in 1975 and 1979 and finished runners-up to India in 1983.

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup, to be held from October 5 to November 19 in India, will be the first tournament to be played without the West Indies.

The loss to Scotland means West Indies won’t be among the two teams to qualify for this year’s ODI World Cup. The saddening setback is a continuation of West Indies’ decline in ICC tournaments, coming after not making it to the Super 12 stage of the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, after winning just one out of three games in the group stage at Hobart.

Brief scores:

West Indies 181 in 43.5 overs (Jason Holder 45, Romario Shepherd 36; Brandon McMullen 3-32, Mark Watt 2-25) lost to Scotland 185/3 in 43.3 overs (Matthew Cross 74 not out, Brandon McMullen 69; Akeal Hosein 1-26, Romario Shepherd 1-28) by seven wickets

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dutch driver Van 't Hoff aged 18 dies in a crash at Spa-Francorchamps
Next article
Divyanka Tripathi says her upcoming web series will stream on Jio
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes with an impressive P5 & P8 in Round 3 of the European GT4 Series

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia's strong bowling performance leaves England with 257 runs to win for exciting day five

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka's Hasaranga reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Sports

SAFF Championship: India overcome Lebanon 4-2 in penalties to reach final

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings to face Mumba Masters in final

News

Amanda Bynes checks out of psychiatric facility

News

John Abraham to thrill audiences as ‘The Diplomat’

Technology

Elon Musk sets reading posts limits on Twitter to prevent data scraping

Sports

Dutch dominate Belgium 6-1 as FIH Hockey Pro League goes down the wire

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings surges to top, the first team to qualify for final

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Nathan Lyon comes out to bat, receives a standing ovation from Lord’s crowd

Sports

Rudrankksh Patil back as NRAI announces Rifle/Pistol teams for World Championships and Asian Games

Technology

Users cry ‘wake up Elon’ as Twitter goes for a toss for millions (Lead)

Technology

Timing, type of workout critical for better results in diabetes: Study

Sports

Football: Chelsea sign promising youngsters Alex Matos and Diego Moreira

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: We let ourselves down in the entire tournament, admits WI skipper Shai Hope

Technology

Twitter faces global outage, users in a fix

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US