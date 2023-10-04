scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Odisha CM announces Rs 1.5 cr reward for javelin star Kishore Kumar Jena

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena, who made the state proud on Wednesday by bagging the silver at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, finishing behind reigning Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra.

While Chopra won the gold with a season best throw of 88.88m, Jena claimed the silver medal with a personal best attempt of 87.54m, thereby sealing his berth in next year’s Olympic Games to be held in Paris.

Patnaik said that Jena’s achievement will remain etched in the sports history of the country, as the Odisha athlete with his stellar performance has brought laurels to both India and the state.

“The award is in recognition of his stellar performance, his perseverance and determination. I congratulate him on his win at the Asian Games and also qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Kishore’s triumph not only reflects personal excellence, but also serves as an inspiration for the budding athletes across the country” Patnaik said in a press statement.

The CM also assured all support for Kishore for his preparations for the Paris Olympics.

–IANS

gyan/arm

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: Neeraj, men's relay team stars as athletes push India's medal tally
Next article
Gary Kirsten asked Indian team to not read newspapers during 2011 World Cup, says Harbhajan Singh
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US