scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Odisha CM announces Rs 50 lakh cash award for hockey star Deep Grace Ekka

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for hockey star Deep Grace Ekka, a member of Indian women’s hockey team that clinched bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Ekka acknowledging her remarkable performance and calling her a role model for the youth of the state.

“Deep Grace Ekka has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in the country. Deep has proved her tenacity with some astounding performances and I am sure that she will continue to make India proud and showcase the spirit of perseverance and excellence that she has been displaying,” Patnaik said Sunday.

The 28-year-old hockey star who hails from Lulkidihi village in Sundargarh district, made her international debut in 2011 during the Four-Nation Tournament in Argentina. She has completed 250 International Caps.

She was part of the Indian team that took part in the Rio Olympic Games.

She was also an integral part of the team that won the Bronze Medal at the Women’s Asia Cup 2013, Gold at 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, Gold in the Asia Cup in 2017, Silver at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, Silver in 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang and the Bronze in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The ace defender also played a key role in India’s Gold Medal win at the inaugural FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Spain in 2022.

–IANS

gyan/dan

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Akshay Bhatia slips to 50th, as Yuan chases Griffin in Sanderson Farms on PGA TOUR
Next article
Dharmendra gets giddy over grandson Rajveer's success with ‘Dono’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US