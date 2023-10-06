scorecardresearch
Odisha CM congratulates men’s hockey team for historic gold at Asian Games, announces Rs 5 lakhs each for players, support staff

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (IANS) Congratulating the Indian men’s hockey team for their historic gold medal at the 19th Asian Games on Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh each for players and support staff of the victorious team.

With their stellar performance to win the coveted Gold, India sealed a berth for Paris Olympics 2024. They convincingly beat defending champions Japan 5-1 in the Final.

Pattnaik spoke to the Indian team over video call after the medal ceremony. The team was ecstatic to receive the personal congratulations from the Chief Minister.

CM Naveen Patnaik said: “My heartiest congratulations to the victorious Indian Men’s Hockey Team. Their unwavering dedication and hard work have once again proven that Hockey is truly India’s game, embodying our nation’s unyielding spirit.

“In Odisha, where Hockey holds a special place in our hearts, this historic day will forever be etched in our memories as a momentous triumph for our beloved sport and our nation. I wish the Indian Team the very best as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games next year.”

Secretary Sports Vineel Krishna was also present on the occasion and congratulated the Indian team.

India’s triumph ends a nine-year-long wait to finish on the top at the prestigious quadrennial event. In 2014, India had beaten nemesis Pakistan to win Gold.

Odisha is the sponsor for the Indian hockey teams since 2018 and has been supporting the teams through major tournaments includingTwoWorldCups.

–IANS

bc

2
