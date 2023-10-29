Odisha CM felicitates gymnast Pranati Nayak with cash award

Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday felicitated Odisha gymnast Pranati Nayak, with a cash award of Rs 23 lakhs. Nayak has been facilitated for her remarkable accomplishments at the 37th National Games in Goa.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Patnaik also congratulated and appreciated head coach Ashok Mishra for playing a significant role in the performance of the Odisha Gymnastics team.

The talented gymnast secured a total of four gold medals and one silver medal, showcasing her exceptional dedication and talent in the world of gymnastics.

Nayak began her campaign with a coveted gold in the all round event and followed it with golds in the Vault event, Beams event and Uneven Bars Apparatus. In Floor Exercises, Nayak narrowly missed the gold medal but still found herself on the podium with a silver medal.

“Pranati Nayak’s achievements are a testament to the talent that we nurture in our state. She has made Odisha proud with her outstanding performance at the National Games,” said CM Patnaik.

The Chief Minister assured all support for Pranati for upcoming competitions.

“The dedication of such coaches and athletes is an inspiration towards transformation of sports in Odisha,” said V K Pandian, chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, who was also present on the occasion.

Nayak, an athlete of the Odisha AMNS/India Gymnastics High-Performance Center at Kalinga Stadium, has been under the guidance of her coach Mishra. Her relentless pursuit of excellence and the guidance of her coach have been instrumental in her success.

Nayak and Mishra expressed their deepest gratitude to CM Patnaik and thanked the state government for supporting and promoting Gymnastics from grassroots to elite.

