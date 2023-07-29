scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Olympic champion Thiago Braz tests positive for doping

By Agency News Desk

Monaco, July 29 (IANS) Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz has been provisionally suspended from all competitions after a positive doping test, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday night.

The 29-year-old Brazilian was found to have traces of the performance-enhancing drug ostarine in his urine following a routine test.

He will face a tribunal hearing and could be banned for up to four years if found guilty, a Xinhua report said.

The AIU did not disclose when the sample was taken.

Braz competed in two Diamond League events in Europe in July and is preparing for the World Championships in Budapest next month.

Braz won gold at the Rio Games in 2016 and took bronze in Tokyo five years later. He also claimed the silver medal at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade last year and holds the indoor and outdoor Brazilian pole vault records.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Countdown for launch of 7 Singaporean satellites with PSLV rocket begins
Next article
Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in lungi-pants as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in lungi-pants as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week

Technology

Countdown for launch of 7 Singaporean satellites with PSLV rocket begins

Technology

X monthly users reach new high in 2023: Musk

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt uses phone inside the house and reads script

Health & Lifestyle

Somalia, WHO renew efforts to tackle viral hepatitis

Sports

Durban Qalandars storm into final of Zim Afro T10

Sports

Why does Zimbabwe’s Tendai Chatara feel T10 is an easy format for the bowlers?

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Steve Smith helps Australia take first-innings lead of 12 runs over England

Sports

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Carbon zero turf for Asian Champions Trophy

Sports

UTT: Ruthless Reeth powers Goa Challengers into season 4 final

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League has given us an identity, says season 1 MVP Anup Kumar

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 80 powers Joburg Buffaloes into final

Sports

Cricket may return to Olympics with the T20 format

Sports

INRC's Rally of Coimbatore sets new record with number of entries

Sports

2nd ODI: India likely to experiment again, aim to seal series against West Indies (preview)

Technology

Loss of smell may signal Alzheimer’s risk: Study

Technology

Nazara logs net sales at Rs 254 cr, PAT surges 31% to Rs 20.9 cr

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US