Olympic, World Champion Pole Vaulter Katie Moon become ambassador for Mumbai Marathon 2024

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Two-time pole vault World Champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Katie Moon is the International Event Ambassador for the 19th edition of the Mumbai Marathon to be held January 21.

Promoted by Procam Global, Mumbai Marathon is a World Athletics Gold Label Race. It is one of the top 10 marathons in the world. With a prize money of USD 405,000, Mumbai Marathon 2024 will witness participation from across the globe.

“While running the race of life, every step is an opportunity to inspire and make a difference. I am deeply honoured to be named the International Event Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024, where each stride carries the spirit of resilience, determination, and community. I look forward to inspiring and being inspired by the incredible participants as we come together to celebrate the power of human potential and the pursuit of excellence. Let’s lace up Mumbai, and run towards a healthier, and happier future!” Katie said.

The solo Olympic medalist, Katie, has clinched three medals at the World Athletics Championships: a silver in the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, and a gold medal at the 2022 Eugene and 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships. In 2023, she also won the top slot in the Diamond League.

Katie hit a streak with two medals in 2018 alone: a gold at the Toronto NACAC Championship and a silver in the London Athletics World Cup. In the consecutive year, she pocketed a silver in the 2019 Lima Pan American Games. In her early childhood, she competed as a level 4 gymnast and diver, while in pole vaulting, she graduated with a state record of 3.97 m (13 ft 0 in).

“We are thrilled to welcome Katie Moon to our Tata Mumbai Marathon family as the esteemed International Event Ambassador. With her unparalleled sporting spirit, competitiveness, passion for excellence, and dedication to making a positive impact, we’re confident she’ll inspire countless others to join us on this incredible journey!” Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International said.

