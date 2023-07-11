scorecardresearch
Oppn Bengaluru meet: Kejriwal waits for Congress stance on ordinance

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that they have received an invitation for the opposition meeting scheduled to be held on July 17-18 in Bengaluru. However, they are still waiting for the Congress party to clarify their stance on the Central government ordinance.

The second meeting of the opposition parties will take place on July 17-18 in Bengaluru, two days ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon session, which begins on July 20.

“Congress party had made it clear that they would publicly announce their stance on the Central Government ordinance fifteen days prior to the Monsoon Session. The Congress had stated that they would vote against the ordinance. We are waiting for them,” said Kejriwal.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal had said: “After a hugely successful all-opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward.”

Agency News Desk
