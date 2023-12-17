Sunday, December 17, 2023
Osimhen shines as Napoli edge past Cagliari in Serie A

Napoli ended their losing streak in Serie A as they dominated Cagliari 2-1 with Victor Osimhen scoring one and setting up another.

By Agency News Desk
Osimhen, Napoli _ pic courtesy news agency

Rome, Dec 17 (IANS) Napoli ended their losing streak in Serie A as they dominated Cagliari 2-1 at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, with Victor Osimhen scoring one and setting up another.

The Partenopei just secured their second-place finish in Champions League group stage but suffered a back-to-back defeats against Inter Milan and Juventus in domestic league, Xinhua reports.

The home side had the superior ball possession but couldn’t find the net until the 69th minute when Mario Rui’s floated pass found Osimhen for a towering header.

But Cagliari responded quickly in the 72nd minute as substitute Zito Luvumbo’s twist and turn on the left side allowed him to square for Leonardo Pavoletti to grab the equalizer.

However, it was the night for Osimhen as three minutes later. The African Footballer of the Year 2023 had a fantastic dribbling in the box, before he rolled across for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to drill home.

With the win, Napoli temporarily sit on the fourth place with 27 points, two points ahead of Roma who visit Bologna on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, Lecce narrowed past Frosinone 2-1, and Torino beat Empoli 1-0.

–IANS/bc/

