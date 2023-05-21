scorecardresearch
Pacer Ollie Robinson down with 'sore ankle' as England face latest injury scare ahead of Ireland Test

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) In-form fast-bowler Ollie Robinson has become the latest addition to England’s list of injury scares ahead of next month’s one-off Test against Ireland, with him down with a sore ankle. After the Test against Ireland, England will be hosting Australia in a highly-anticipated home Ashes series starting from June 16.

Robinson did take the field during the third day of his club Sussex’s County Championship match against Glamorgan at Hove, but he managed to bowl only eight overs and failed to take the field after lunch after suffering a sore ankle injury.

Coach Paul Farbrace said Robinson will be sent for scans on his sore ankle on Monday. “He’s got a sore ankle and he’ll be scanned on Monday to see how bad he is. We knew it was sore yesterday, that’s why we got one spell out of him this morning.”

“He tried his hardest really, it was a long spell, he got stuck in. He knew it was going to be one and one only, and then once he was off that was it for the day. It was precautionary really, there was no point making it worse,” he was quoted as saying by ICC.

In the ongoing county season, Robinson had picked 20 wickets from three matches at a miserly average of 13.65. With James Anderson battling a minor groin injury, Olly Stone out due to hamstring injury and Jofra Archer ruled out of the entire summer due to reoccurrence of a stress fracture on right elbow, Robinson’s injury scare will add more problems for England.

Farbrace added the decision to take Robinson from the field was more precautionary than anything, while hoping the injury issue is not too serious. “We knew that he was sore, and it’s walking more than anything. It’s not actually the running part that makes it sore, it’s walking.”

“It’s a joint decision between our medical team and the England medical team. We’ve got a good relationship with the England players that Sussex have had here, and the medical department here are very closely linked.”

“It’s the right thing to do. We need to find out from everyone’s point of view, but obviously from Ollie’s point of view, he wants to know what’s going on with the ankle and why it’s so sore.”

“I’ve not known of it before, but I’m sure the England medical team will know if they’ve treated a sore ankle with him before. If you’re a fast bowler you’re going to have niggles and injuries, and obviously from out point of view it’s just about being cautious,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/cs

