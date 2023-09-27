Pakistan men's cricketers to receive landmark three-year central contracts with increased monthly retainers

Lahore, Sep 27 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday that the senior men’s cricketers will now receive a landmark three-year central contacts deal running from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026. Under this deal, as many as 25 cricketers will be offered a momentous deal – moving away from 12 months retainers – that will include a portion of ICC revenue.

Unlike last year, PCB said red-ball and white-ball national contracts have been merged, citing the decision proposed by the central contract committee as a way to evaluate players in terms of winning matches and aimed at promoting fairness, transparent selection process.

The list of players will be divided into four categories with significant increases in monthly retainers. Revenue from ICC will be incorporated in overall monthly remuneration. Category A (3 players): 202 %, Category B (6 players): 144 %, Category C (2 players): 135 % and Category D (14 players): 127 %

Players’ match fees will also see a major hike: 50% increment in Test, 25% in ODI and 12.5% in T20I. Centrally contracted players who are playing domestic cricket will be paid 50% of international match fee. In addition, players will be allowed to play two foreign leagues in each season.

“It is by far a historic deal. I am extremely happy and satisfied that we have reached an agreement with the PCB. It has been a lengthy and, at times, challenging negotiation process, but I believe we have reached a fair and beneficial agreement for both parties.”

“I would like to extend my special thanks to chairman Zaka Ashraf for personally overseeing and facilitating these negotiations. He took personal interest and his commitment to Pakistan cricket are truly commendable.”

“This agreement signifies a new chapter in players’ career and in Pakistan cricket. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all players towards the game and now we are all geared up ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup,” said captain Babar Azam in a statement.

The three-year tenure of the contacts will have its financial model locked for the term. Player performance however will be reviewed after every 12 months. The previous central contract cycle expired on June 30 and the new deal will be deemed effective from July 1, 2023.

“I am pleased to announce that after lengthy negotiations, the PCB has come to a financial agreement with the players. We believe that our players are the true assets of Pakistan cricket, and it is our utmost priority to ensure their well-being and provide them with the best possible services.”

“This deal signifies our commitment to improving the financial health of our players, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to the game. We firmly believe that a financially secure and motivated team is more likely to excel on the field.”

“As we move forward, the entire nation stands behind these players to do well in the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup. We have faith in their abilities, and we are confident that they will make the nation proud with their outstanding performances,” said Zaka Ashraf, PCB Management Committee Chairperson.

Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan

Category C: Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique

Category D: Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

–IANS

nr