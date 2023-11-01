scorecardresearch
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi attains top spot in ODI rankings

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Pakistan in-form pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, has soared seven spots to become the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler in the format, according to the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Afridi displaced Australian quick Josh Hazlewood to gain the top spot for the first time in his career.

India’s Mohammed Siraj (third) and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (fourth) all lose one place, with spin duo of India’s Kuldeep Yadav (seventh) and Bangladesh’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman (eighth) both gaining two places inside the top 10.

Afridi is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Adam Zampa, with the duo having taken 16 scalps apiece.

His performance against Bangladesh 3 for 21 saw him reach the 100 ODI wickets landmark in 51 innings, making him the third-quickest to reach the landmark and the fastest pacer just ahead of Mitchell Starc.

