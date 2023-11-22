Pakistan postpones Netherlands T20I tour due to jam-packed schedule

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Pakistan has postponed the three-match T20I tour to the Netherlands, scheduled for May 2024, due to scheduling problems.

The Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) was formally contacted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to request a rescheduling of the series. The necessity to relieve pressure on an ever-full cricket schedule is the driving force behind this decision, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Given these conditions, both cricket boards are actively looking into other possibilities to determine when it would be best to reschedule the T20 International series.

Roland Lefebrve, KNCB’s High-Performance Manager, expressed disappointment over the postponement but also empathy for the circumstances.

“We’re obviously disappointed but of course we understand the situation, and remain optimistic a new window will be found to play the series either at home or away” KNCB High-Performance Manager Roland Lefebrve told Cricbuzz.

Prior to Pakistan’s intended trip of Ireland and England in 2024, a preliminary three-match Twenty20 International series was set for early May. The five-match home T20I series Pakistan had scheduled against New Zealand in April, along with the tight schedule, did not leave much time for the Dutch leg of the European tour.

In order to guarantee a more viable and manageable cricket schedule, the PCB attempted to postpone the series.

–IANS

hs/cs