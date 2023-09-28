scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Pakistan team practices at Hyderabad stadium ahead of warm-up match

Pakistan cricket team on Thursday had a brief practice session at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium ahead of their World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand on Friday.

By Agency News Desk
Pakistan team practices at Hyderabad stadium ahead of warm-up match
Pakistan team practices at Hyderabad stadium ahead of warm-up match _ pic courtesy news agency

Pakistan cricket team on Thursday had a brief practice session at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium ahead of their World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand on Friday. The team, which landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, left Park Hyatt hotel around 8 a.m. for the stadium and returned before noon. Tight security arrangements were made for the team’s travel and at the stadium.

With the mammoth Ganesh immersion procession in the city scheduled during the day, the net practice session was scheduled in the morning.

The mammoth procession brings the city to a complete halt. Over 20,000 policemen have been deployed as part of the massive security for immersion in and around Hyderabad.

In view of the Ganesh immersion and also Milad-un-Nabi procession in the city on Sunday, the city police have requested the organisers not to allow spectators in the stadium for the first warm-up match scheduled on Saturday.

Pakistan’s next warm-up match will be against Australia on October 3. It is scheduled two World Cup matches here against Netherlands and Sri Lanka before heading to Ahmedabad for the big match against India on October 14.

The team led by Babar Azam flew into the city via Dubai for the first tour to India in seven years.

The team had last played in India in 2016 when it was here for the T20 World Cup.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hot flashes in women linked with heart disease, Alzheimer’s
Next article
Air pollution may spur risk of stroke within 5 days: Study
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US