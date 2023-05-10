scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq and New Zealand’s right-arm fast bowler Matt Henry on Wednesday have moved up in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after putting in notable performances in the recently-concluded five-match series which the hosts’ won 4-1.

Ul-Haq has advanced one slot to fourth position in the batters’ rankings after playing a match-winning knock of 90 in the third ODI. He is still some way away from his career-best ranking of second position, which he achieved in June last year.

The left-hander’s rise is good news for Pakistan as they now have three batters in the top four, with skipper Babar Azam number one in the list and fellow left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman at third place, with South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen sandwiched in between the Pakistan trio at second place.

On the other hand, Henry has inched up one slot after grabbing seven wickets in the last three matches of the series, to be back to a career best-equaling fourth position, which he first achieved in October 2016 and most recently held in November 2022.

In terms of other Pakistan players, Agha Salman’s two half-centuries have lifted him 80 places to 92nd position among batters while fast bowlers Haris Rauf (up nine places to joint-42nd) and Mohammad Wasim (up 41 places to 69th) have moved up in the list of bowlers after some fine performances in the series.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed eight wickets over the course of the series, while his entertaining cameo of 23 not out in the fourth game helped him rise eight places to 36th on the list for ODI all-rounders.

For New Zealand, left-handed batter and captain in the series, Tom Latham, has advanced eight places to 21st place in the batters’ rankings after scores of 45, 60 and 59 in the three matches. Opener Will Young has moved from 99th to 75th position while fast bowler Henry Shipley is in joint-93rd position.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history
This May Also Interest You
News

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

News

Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

Technology

First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle

Technology

Cisco eyes over $1 bn in exports, domestic production with India manufacturing

News

10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby

News

Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue to make more solo singles

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah

News

Charrul Malik: I missed a few opportunities

News

Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia: 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

News

Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!

Technology

WhatsApp bug causing some Android devices to falsely report microphone access

News

Anjum Fakih goes through severe panic attacks ahead of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Sports

National Poker Series India's glittering Night of Glory underlines the growth of Poker as a skilled sport

Health & Lifestyle

New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK

Sports

Still got a 'big desire' to play for New Zealand in this year's ODI World Cup in India: Trent Boult

News

Pedro Pascal to wield out 'Weapons', set to star in the film

News

A.R. Rahman shares old video of unimpressed Sting listening to his song, says 'I've been there'

News

Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US