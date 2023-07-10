scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Paris Saint-Germain part ways with manager Christophe Galtier after one season

By Agency News Desk

Paris, July 5 (IANS) Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday confirmed the exit of manager Christophe Galtier after a drawn-out process to reach a contract termination agreement.

When Galtier arrived at PSG ahead of the 2022-23 season, he had signed a two-year deal. However, the 56-year-old only spent one season in the dugout at Parc des Princes and still had one year left on his deal.

“At the end of the 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain informed Christophe Galtier of its decision to terminate his contract as first-team coach.

The Club would like to pay tribute to his professionalism and commitment, which helped the Rouge et Bleu win a historic eleventh French Championship title and a Trophee des Champions,” the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

Under Galtier’s guidance, PSG won their 11th Ligue 1 title, becoming the most successful club in the history of the French Championship but he came under criticism after another early Champions League exit.

The move comes at a difficult time for Galtier as he was taken into custody last Friday as a part of an investigation into alleged psychological harassment and racial discrimination.

As per the reports, Luis Enrique is set to be presented as PSG’s new manager after Ligue 1 champions terminated their agreement with Galtier.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bangladesh leave out Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque for women's T20I series against India
Next article
Ashes 2023: They’re going to attack, come extra hard at me, says Australia’s Todd Murphy
This May Also Interest You
Sports

China announce squad for FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports

Tammy Beaumont, Gardner and Matthews earn nominations for ICC Women's Player of the Month award

Sports

Manchester United sign England international Mason Mount from Chelsea

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Travis Head and Sean Williams nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award

Sports

'When people don't like a dismissal under Laws of Cricket, they cite Spirit of Cricket': Simon Taufel

Sports

Ashes 2023: Anderson rested as Woakes, Wood and Ali included in England playing XI for third Test

Sports

Ashes 2023: They’re going to attack, come extra hard at me, says Australia’s Todd Murphy

Sports

Bangladesh leave out Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque for women's T20I series against India

Sports

Root loses no.1 spot to Williamson; Smith surges towards top in ICC Test rankings after Lord's Test

Sports

Ashes 2023: Behaviour of some MCC members was just wrong, horribly ironic, says David Gower

Sports

Hockey India League committee convenes in New Delhi today

Sports

I was little bit jealous: Alcaraz wishes Federer was watching his Wimbledon watch

Sports

Doordarshan to telecast Team India tour of West Indies in six languages

Sports

Come in to support England, doesn't need to go beyond that: Root appeals for calm ahead of Headingley Test

Sports

Babar Azam, David Miller to play in Lanka Premier League, Star Sports acquires broadcast rights

Sports

Major League Cricket: Stars of world cricket gather in Houston for pre-season camp

Sports

Ricky Ponting sees traits of Dhoni in Ben Stokes match-winning ability

Sports

LaLiga: From Gundogan’s arrival at FC Barcelona to Modric’s contract renewal, 10 things learned this week

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US