Particularly pleased with the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi, says Babar Azam ahead of Tests against Lanka

By Agency News Desk

Galle, July 15 (IANS) Left-arm fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s return to the Pakistan Test team after a year out due to a knee injury has pleased his captain Babar Azam the most ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on Sunday at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Afridi will be playing in Tests for Pakistan after almost a year since he injured his right knee caused by landing awkwardly at the boundary trying to stop the ball in the first of the two Tests, co-incidentally against Sri Lanka at Galle last year.

Though he recovered to play the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year, Shaheen again twisted that previously-injured right knee in the final against England, ruling him out of the home season.

“I am particularly pleased with the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Besides his wicket-taking abilities, his presence always motivates and lifts the side. I know Shaheen has badly missed red-ball cricket and is now hungry for Test cricket,” said Azam in a PCB statement ahead of the first Test.

Shaheen returned earlier in the year for Lahore Qalandars to help them retain their Pakistan Super League title before featuring in a 10-match limited-overs series against New Zealand in April.

As of now, Shaheen is just one wicket away to become the 11th pacer from Pakistan to record a century of wickets in Test cricket. His 99 wickets have come in just 25 Test matches at an average of 24.86, including four five-wicket hauls and one 10-for.

The first Test at Galle also launches the 2023-25 World Test Championship campaigns for Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Last year, Pakistan emerged victorious over Sri Lanka at the same venue by famously chasing 342 on the back of Abdullah Shafique’s 160 not out.

“Really excited to be back in red-ball format and all eyes are on the Galle Test as we are prepared and ready for the challenge. We are taking one step at a time, but we have to be consistent across all formats.”

“One of the positives going into the Galle Test is 13 of our players were here 12 months ago. Abrar Ahmed has identified himself as a good option in our combination. I am sure this tour will be a good learning curve for him as we have high hopes for him in this and future series,” added Azam.

The right-handed batter also said Pakistan will rely on team director Mickey Arthur’s inputs, who coached Sri Lanka previously.

“Like any host country, Sri Lanka will like to play to their strength, which is spin bowling. We have had good feedback about the Sri Lanka side from their former coach Mickey Arthur and I think we are well prepared to take them on.”

“We will stick to basics and be patient as this is Test cricket, which is a test of skills, temperament and stamina. Test results in the past 12 months may not have been in our favour, but we have definitely developed and grown as a side,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

