Pathum Nissanka ruled out of ODI series against Zimbabwe, Shevon Daniel named replacement

Colombo, Jan 6 (IANS) Sri Lanka faced an unexpected setback as opener Pathum Nissanka succumbed to a suspected case of dengue, forcing him out of the impending ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The gravity of his illness looms large, potentially sidelining him from the subsequent three-match T20I showdown.

The Sri Lanka cricket board in a press release on Friday, revealed Nissanka’s hospitalisation for treatment, casting a shadow over his participation in the fiercely awaited contests.

“Pathum Nissanka has been admitted to the hospital with a suspected dengue infection. Accordingly, the player is admitted for further management and will be out of the ODI series against Zimbabwe,” read a statement released on Friday.

In a strategic move, 19-year-old, a promising talent with a solitary T20I under his belt, steps into the fray as Nissanka’s replacement. Despite Daniel’s prowess as an opener, the presence of Avishka Fernando and skipper Kusal Mendis in the batting lineup leaves his spot uncertain in the XI for the first ODI on Saturday.

The loss of Nissanka, a formidable force in Sri Lanka’s 2023 ODI campaign, reverberates through the team. With 1151 runs at an average of 44.26 and a stellar strike rate of 87, he stood as a linchpin in the batting order. Against Zimbabwe, his average soared to 82.33 in four innings, amplifying the void his absence creates.

The battleground for these cricketing duels will unfold at Khettarama, with all three ODIs and the ensuing T20Is set to grace the iconic venue.

