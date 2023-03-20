scorecardresearch
PCB confirms changes in dates of New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan

By News Bureau

Lahore, March 20 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed the changes in the dates of New Zealand’s mens cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is in April.

The Pakistan and New Zealand T20 series was initially set to be played between April 13 and 23, but will now shift back a day with the opening T20I on 14 April and the fifth and final 20-over clash on April 24.

The T20Is in between will now be played on April 15, 17 and 20 .

The schedule for the subsequent ODI leg of the tour has also been tweaked — the series will start on April 26 and end on May 7 as initially scheduled, but the second, third and fourth ODIs will now be played on 30 April, and May 3 and 5 respectively.

The ODIs will not be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, but will still help the teams prepare for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 later this year.

“This is an additional tour by the New Zealand cricket team and the matches will count towards ICC Team Rankings,” the PCB said in a media release.

“The ODIs will help Pakistan to prepare their side for the ACC Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, while the T20I will assist the PCB to continue with their rebuilding of the side for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the USA and West Indies in June/July 2024,” it added.

–IANS

ak/

