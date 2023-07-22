scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Perfect opportunity for West Indies to score big: Saba Karim

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The West Indies fought their way back into the contest in the 2nd Test at Port of Spain on Friday by first restricting India to 438 runs in the 1st innings, and then closing the day at 86/1.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (37 batting) and Kirk McKenzie (14 batting) will be resuming proceedings on Saturday.

Earlier, former India captain Virat Kohli scored 121 for his first overseas ton in five years, Ravindra Jadeja contributed 61 and R Ashwin hit 56 as India put themselves in a position of strength.

Speaking about what to expect on Day Three, former India stumper Saba Karim, who is a JioCinema expert, said: “This is a perfect opportunity for the young West Indian side to build a first innings score and at least get into this Test match. They must apply some more pressure on the Indian bowlers on a wicket like this, and you expect this young West Indian batting line up to come good.”

So, what do the Indian bowlers need to do differently to put the hosts on the backfoot? “This is a challenging surface for the pace bowlers and also the spinners because the wicket is on the slower side. So even if the spinners for instance are able to deceive the batters in flight, they have enough time to go on the backfoot and negate the spin or the turn that is on offer,” explained Karim.

“For pace bowlers, they need to work out different plans all the time. Short-ball tactics may also become effective or bowling the one-wicket line may also help. We saw what the West Indian pace bowlers did to the Indian side. They angled away from the left-hander. A similar kind of tactic can be employed by the young Indian pace bowling attack. But, I think there’s a lot of work ahead on Day Three for the spin duo for Jadeja and R Ashwin,” he added.

Karim expects the wicket to offer some turn as the match enters its business end. “Day Two was a fabulous surface to bat on. On Day Three, I do expect the wicket to offer some kind of turn, not so much of bounce but the turn may be more affective for the spinners India has got. Ashwin and Jadeja should be able to exploit these conditions.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hollywood Vampires cancel Budapest concert because Johnny Depp passed out in hotel
Next article
Pakistan temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content
This May Also Interest You
News

Dan Radcliffe, Erin Darke join Hollywood strikers; give first glimpse of son at picket line

Sports

Draw announced for SAFF U16, U19 Championships

Technology

7 top tech companies sign deal with US govt on AI guardrails

News

Veteran singer Tony Bennett passes away at 96

News

Pakistan temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

News

Hollywood Vampires cancel Budapest concert because Johnny Depp passed out in hotel

News

Assam govt inks agreement to showcase Lachit Barphukan documentary on OTT

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai trolled for her airport look, fans say her style 'deteriorated after marriage'

Technology

Why people with heart disease suffer from sleep problems

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets brutally trolled for her airport look

Sports

‘I knew I had to score’: Messi on last-minute winner

Technology

Govt rejects Chinese BYD Motors’ plan to build $1 bn EV plant: Report

News

For Armaan Malik, being immersed in making music is 'a perfect way to celebrate' birthday

News

'The Continental' will explore '70s New York hellscape from the eyes of a young Winston

Sports

UTT, Season 4: Bengaluru Smashers take on in-form Puneri Paltan Table Tennis

Technology

Meta's Threads fast losing steam, Zuckerberg not worried

Sports

Cricket Australia mourns the passing away of Test 'keeper Brian Taber

News

Travis Barker pens emotional note for teen drummer after his death

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US