scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Perry, Gardner, Sciver-Brunt nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for July

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, Aug 7 (IANS) Two Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner alongside England’s star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt have been nominated for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for July.

Perry celebrates her first nomination after scoring consistently across all formats throughout the month. She had an exceptional month in July, which led to her nomination for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month. Her performance in both the ODI and T20I leg of the Ashes tour was noteworthy.

On the other hand, Gardner is nominated for the second time in a row for the Player of the Month award. The No.1 ranked all-rounder in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, had a stellar month in international cricket.

In four of the five ODIs she played, Gardner took three wickets, while also amassing 160 runs at an average of 40.0 and a strike-rate of 129.03. She also smashed a couple of crucial thirties in the T20Is in England.

Sciver-Brunt, who was the Player of the Series in the ODI leg of the women’s Ashes, played an instrumental role in England historically levelling the series on points. She made back-to-back tons in Southampton and Taunton to help England to a series victory in the ODIs against Australia.

The English all-rounder made 271 runs in the series, scoring at a strike rate above 90 and averaging over 100 with the bat in the fifty-overs format. When she missed out with the bat in Bristol, making 31, Sciver-Brunt compensated with two wickets with the ball and a couple of catches.

–IANS

bc/bsk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘I now have a broader vision’, says Avinash Sachdev after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ eviction
Next article
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera in India
This May Also Interest You
News

Gal Gadot to push boundaries and captivate audience with ‘Heart of Stone’

Technology

Google offers $99 a night hotel stay for employees at HQ in hybrid work era

News

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ resumes shoot in Hyderabad

News

Neeru Bajwa starrer ‘Buhe Bariyan’ release announced

Technology

Samsung launches Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera in India

News

‘I now have a broader vision’, says Avinash Sachdev after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ eviction

News

Mae Stephens releases ‘Mr Right’ with Meghan Trainor out now

Technology

YouTube testing improvements to channel page layout

Sports

Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes, Bas de Leede nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award

News

'Rakshak: India's Braves' teaser gives a glimpse of the heroic Lt Triveni Singh

Technology

Researchers use VR technology to measure brain activity, stress

News

Def Jam Recordings India announces multi-city event

Technology

Singapore-based LegacyTech platform Mitt Arv enters India market

News

Sonu Sood turns 'babysitter' as he gives piggyback ride to baby in Kaza

Feature

Jaidev: Composer who got a new lease of life for his composition through ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ – अभी न जाओ छोड़कर

Sports

Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Technology

Missing lactation rooms at workplace key challenge for new moms: Experts

News

Adhvik Mahajan announces his next with filmmaker Ashok Teja

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US