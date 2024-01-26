PGA Tour: Indian-Americans Theegala, Bhatia make cut at Farmers Insurance Open

La Jolla (USA), Jan 26 (IANS) Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala shot two birdies in a row to make the cut at the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Runner-up at the opening event this season, Theegala, who shot 72 in the first round added a 68 and at 4-under 140 he made the cut in Tied 50th place.

Also making the cut was Akshay Bhatia (70-71) on the cutline at T-64 and he was 1-under for 36 holes. Bhatia was in the Top-15 in his first two starts of the season in Hawaii. Aaron Rai, who also has an Indian connection from his parents’ side, has rounds of 66-70 and is lying T-7 and is 8-under and five shots behind the leader.

Stephan Jaeger of Germany holed a 35-foot eagle putt on his final hole for an 8-under 64 and took a one-shot lead over Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark after the second round. The 32-year-old Jaeger was at 12-under halfway through the tournament. Jaeger shot a 68 on the South Course a day earlier.

Hojgaard shot a bogey-free 66 on the North Course and was at 11-under. Thomas Detry of Belgium and Matthieu Pavon of France were 10-under after playing the South Course. Pavon played a consistent round of 65 with just one bogey while Detry had two bogeys in his final four holes for a 68.

Tony Finau (66, North Course) and Michael Kim (68, South Course) were 9-under. Aaron Rai (70), Emiliano Grillo (69) and Joseph Bramlett (66) were all at 8-under after playing the South Course.

San Diegan Xander Schauffele, who is ranked No. 5 in the world, was in a group of 13 at 7-under after a 68 on the North Course. The first-round leader Kevin Yu (64-74) fell off the pace after a 74 on the South Course. Yu is now T-23.

Defending champion Max Homa, ranked No. 7 in the world, shot a 70 on the North Course and was at 4 under. Hideki Matsuyama shot his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth on the South Course during his round of 71.

