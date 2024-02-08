PGTI 2024: Chandarjeet Yadav’s 63 helps him storm into joint lead in final stage

February 8, 2024
Jamshedpur, Feb 8 (IANS) Chandarjeet Yadav of the SEPTA Golf Course in Chandimandir shot a superb eight-under 63 to storm into the joint lead along with Chile’s Matias Dominguez (69) at a total of 13-under 200 after round three of the Final Qualifying Stage of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Qualifying School 2024 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course.

Amateur Anshul Kabthiyal and Mohammad Sanju were placed tied third at 10-under 203.

The 29-year-old Chandarjeet Yadav (68-69-63), who was overnight tied 16th and six shots off the lead, worked his way up the leaderboard on Thursday thanks to his error-free round that featured eight birdies. Yadav landed his approach within two feet for birdie on the 12th and chipped-in for birdie on the 17th.

“My bunker shots, chipping and putting were the highlight of my round. Today my tee shots were also on point which made a huge difference in my scoring as I wasn’t at my best off the tee over the last two days. I found all the fairways today and made 15 greens in regulation,” Chandarjeet said.

“I had missed the ‘A’ card last year but the fact that I have now all but sealed the ‘A’ card gives me a lot of confidence going into the final round. I will be playing round four without the pressure of having to make the cut for the card,” he added.

Matias Dominguez (61-70-69) continued in the lead for the third straight day courtesy of his 69 which included five birdies and three bogeys. At the end of round four, the top 36 players will earn their full cards for the 2024 PGTI season.

