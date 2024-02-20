PGTI Tour: Top stars to fight for honours in Vooty Masters 2024 at Vikarabad

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Top Indian professionals like defending champion Manu Gandas, Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh, Rahil Gangjee, Udayan Mane, Sachin Baisoya and Khalin Joshi will be among the contenders in the fray in the Vooty Masters 2024 golf tournament, announced by PGTI in association with Dream Valley Group.

The event will be held at the Vooty Golf County Club in Vikarabad from February 21 – 24. The tournament offers a prize purse of INR 1 crore. The Pro-Am event will be staged on February 25.

The top Indian golfers will face competition from prominent foreign names like Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja and K. Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai as well as rookies including PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez of Chile, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Italy’s Michele Ortolani, Czechia’s Stepan Danek, Americans Varun Chopra and Dominic Piccirillo and Germany’s Wenzel Krzenck.

The local players in the field are professionals Mohd Azhar and Hardik Chawda and amateurs Vilok Gadwal and Suraj Joshi, all from Hyderabad and Vikarabad.

Vooty Golf County is a pristine green property with an 18-hole championship golf course, plush residential units and luxury resorts.

Santhosh Reddy Kancharla, Chairman & Managing Director of Dream Valley Group, expressed excitement on the prospect of hosting the event. “We are thrilled to once again collaborate with PGTI, a distinguished name in Indian golf. Our partnership brings forth a promising future for tournaments. Best wishes to all the talented participants gearing up for Vooty Masters 2024,” he said.

Speaking about the tournament, Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI said, “We thank the Dream Valley Group for supporting our endeavour of promoting Indian professional golf. “After a successful first edition in 2022, we look forward to building the Vooty Masters into one of the premier events on the tour in partnership with Dream Valley Group. We seek to showcase the magnificent Vooty Golf County as a leading golfing destination in the country through the staging of this event,” he added.

