PHL 2023: Rajasthan Patriots go down to Delhi Panzers in their second game

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, June 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Patriots went down 18-34 to Delhi Panzers in the first-ever Premier Handball League (PHL) here on Saturday.

In the match played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, here, Dmitrii Kireev of the Patriots was the top scorer for Rajasthan Patriots on Saturday night with a score of 5 goals.

With one win and one loss, Rajasthan Patriots now have two points to their kitty. Rajasthan Patriots will now face Garvit Gujarat on Sunday.

The first half started on a slow note with Delhi Panzers drawing first blood in the 3rd minute of the game.

Rajasthan Patriots’ tried to make a comeback through Dmitrii Kireev in the initial stages of the first half but the Panzers pressed hard to not let the host move ahead.

Captain, Atul Kumar guarding the post put up an impressive show by saving 10 crucial goals for his side. The first half came to an end with a scoreboard reading 9-14 to the favour of Delhi Panzers.

The second half saw Delhi Panzers gallop their way forward to an 18-11 lead within the first 8 minutes of the second half.

The Patriots made a concentrated effort of a comeback but failed to overpower the Panzers as the scoreboard read 15-24 to the latter’s favour with the final 15 minutes to go. The game finally concluded in Delhi Panzer’s favour 34-18.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
