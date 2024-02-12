PKL 10: Arjun Deshwal's 20 points help Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddhas, reach semis

Kolkata, Feb 12 (IANS) Raider Arjun Deshwal put up a magnificent performance as the Jaipur Pink Panthers secured the semifinal spot in Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League with a 67-30 victory over U.P. Yoddhas in Kolkata on Monday. Deshwal top-scored with 20 raid points and defenders Sunil Kumar and Ankush contributed with High 5s.

Mahipal picked up a couple of raid points as the Yoddhas inched ahead at 3-2 in the 4th minute. Sumit tackled V Ajith Kumar and reduced the Panthers to just two members on the mat. However, Abhishek KS pulled off a SUPER TACKLE on Gagana Gowda as the Jaipur side levelled the scores at 7-7 in the 8th minute. Moments later, the Panthers tackled Mahipal and inched ahead at 9-8 in the 10th minute.

Ankush tackled Gowda and Ajith effected a raid as the Panthers built a slender lead at 13-10 in the 15th minute. Arjun Deshwal pulled off a magnificent raid and reduced the Yoddhas to just one member on the mat. The Panthers rode on the momentum and inflicted an All-Out to take a decent lead at 18-11. Deshwal continued to showcase brilliant form as the Jaipur side went into the break leading 23-11.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers carried out an All-Out in the opening minutes of the second half and extended their lead further to 27-12. Ashu Singh picked up a tackle point and Gagana Gowda took out Ankush on a raid, but the Panthers still held a considerable lead at 28-15 in the 25th minute.

Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki and Arjun Deshwal picked up raid points as the Panthers inflicted another All-Out to completely dominate the game at 37-15. The Jaipur side continued to put relentless pressure on their opponents for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

–IANS

bsk/