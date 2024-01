PKL 10: Aslam, Mohit have worked on their defensive skills on their own, says Puneri Paltan's head coach BC Ramesh

Noida, Jan 2 (IANS) Puneri Paltan head coach BC Ramesh has praised their top raiders, captain Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat for their contribution towards the team’s defensive skills in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 match against Telugu Titans.

The Puneri Paltan continued their brilliant form as they registered a 54-18 victory over Telugu Titans in Noida on Monday.

Speaking about the match, Puneri Paltan’s head coach BC Ramesh said, “We decided to play patiently at the beginning of the game. If we played too aggressively then the match could’ve gotten close. Aslam told me that we didn’t need to take any risks and the players played sensibly throughout the game.”

While captain Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat are primarily in the team for their raiding abilities, they also contributed to the defence unit with five tackle points against the Titans. When asked about their defensive abilities, the head coach said, “Aslam and Mohit have put in efforts to improve as defenders on their own. Aslam stopped Pawan Sehrawat from taking bonus points two or three times in the match.”

The Puneri Paltan are currently at the top of the table with seven wins from eight games. Speaking about the team’s tremendous form this season, captain Aslam Inamdar said, “Our team is coordinating well on the mat. And the defenders have been pulling successful tackles consistently. The raiders are also supporting the defence unit and the confidence is high within our camp. Our team combination is working well for us.”

Inamdar further added, “We’ll continue to play the same way in the upcoming matches as well. Every match is a challenge for us. We cannot take any team loosely. We’ll keep giving it our best and achieve our goals in the end.”

The Puneri Paltan will be next in action when they take on U.P. Yoddhas in Noida on Wednesday.

